Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re visiting the most infamous spring break town during the month of March, there is probably one thing on your mind. What is the weather going to be like?

While forecasting the day-to-day weather in March is near impossible, there are a few resources and tools meteorologists use to get a grand idea of how March will shake out for our thousands of visitors.

Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center deployed a new 30-day forecast for the United States in the month of March.

On average, the Florida Panhandle observes an average daily high temperature of 73 degrees, and a daily low temperature of 47 degrees during the month of March.

In the forecast, the Southeast United States is depicted to have above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

Currently, there are a few global atmospheric phenomenons that are causing this, an ongoing La Nina pattern, which is recognized to causes drier and warmer conditions over the Southeast US.

Scientists believe we are awaiting a suppressive phase of the MJO or Madden-Julian Oscillation, which would cause the eastern US to also experience drier than average conditions. Both La Nina and the MJO occurring at the same time could enhance the probably for a slightly drier March ahead of us.

Lastly, the upper atmosphere is expected to develop a negative Pacific-North American pattern in March. Generally, this pattern creates more favorable conditions for drier and warmer weather over the eastern US too.

Sifting through these upper atmospheric signals and patterns can be quite confusing, but at the moment ingredients are aligning for potentially fantastic spring break weather for the Florida Panhandle.

A greater likelihood of warmer, drier days, means potentially a lesser likelihood of cooler, overcast wet days.

However, this doesn’t mean there will not be instances of rain for March, just maybe wetter weather in smaller doses.

March will kick off severe weather season for the Southeastern US, and Panama City Beach will not be excluded.

Above-average temperatures could give added energy to the already strong cold fronts we experience during spring.

If you are planning to travel down to Panama City Beach for spring break, conditions are in fact favoring nice beach weather but do not forget to double and triple check the local forecast once you’re here.