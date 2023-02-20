Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — For many families Spring Break in Panama City Beach will mean tons of time on the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.

But when vistors are ready to leave the sand the tourist town offers several options for fun family time.

Pier Park is Panama City Beach’s premiere shopping and entertainment destination. You will find a variety of shops for all ages including popular retailers and department stores such as Dillard’s, Forever 21, American Eagle Outfitters, and more! For the child in all of us, don’t forget to check out I Love Sugar to take the edge off of your sweet tooth!

The venue hosts popular attractions such as the SkyWheel which states that you can “sightsee for miles and get a real “bird’s eye view” of all the beach has to offer.” The SkyWheel is also open in the evening, offering two different experiences throughout the day.

Looking for ways to wind down after a busy day of shopping? The Grand IMAX Theater hosts the latest blockbusters with wall-to-wall screens and digital sound to take viewers on an immersive visual journey.

Dave and Buster’s is an all-in-one venue for food and fun. From multi-player arcade games like Mario Kart to classics like skeeball, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The venue hosts many HDTVs and a stadium sound system so patrons won’t miss any of their favorite live sports events while addressing that appetite. From burgers to smoked BBQ ribs, there are plenty of options to get your fill before round two at the games nearby.

Those looking to entertain children should check out the unusual and fascinating exhibits within Ripley’s Believe it or not! which include shrunken heads, a mirror maze, and 600 other wonders.

Seeking something a bit more hands-on? Across the street at Wonderworks, there are various zones that explore scientific concepts from extreme weather to space discovery, light, and sound. The most adventurous kids can brave a 3 story ropes and obstacle course or face one another in venue’s black-lit Laser Tag arena.

Zoo World allows you to get up close and personal with many exotic animals around the world. Feed an entire congregation of about 80 alligators or hold a baby one yourself. Visitors can also pet a sloth or snuggle with a lemur.