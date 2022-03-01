PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Most locals know about the Spring Break laws, but the “no alcohol on the beach” rule comes as a shock to some visitors.

That particular rule is posted on large flashing traffic signs along Highway 98 and at least some of the beach accesses.

Anyone caught with alcohol on the beach during March could face hefty fines, or even jail time.

Some visitors said they thought it was a rumor.

Sean Brady was in Panama City Beach for a family vacation on Tuesday. He said they had no idea about the rule when they booked their trip.

“A little disappointing,” Brady said. “It’s something you probably would’ve wanted to know beforehand because you are probably going to be drinking on the beach if you are on vacation.”

Visitors said the only alerts about the rule have come from signs on the roads leading into Panama City Beach and at a few local restaurants.

The other major tip is Panama City Beach police officers out on patrol. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers have already given out two citations for drinking on the beach.

Spencer Gremillon said he and his family are not here to party, but they are glad they learned about the rule before they could get in trouble for having alcohol on the sand.

He said he understands why Panama City Beach officials set these rules for the time.

“It’s legit in a way, and they have a bunch of young people come out every Spring Break, and obviously they’re drinking alcohol and maybe don’t know how to control it,” Gremillon said.

Travis Carson said his parents made him aware of the rules before he traveled to the beach from Michigan.

Carson said it is upsetting to learn for a Spring Breaker like himself looking to have a good time, but he plans to respect the rules.

“I think the rule is probably a good thing,” Carson said. “A lot of people can probably get pretty rowdy on the beach and create a disturbance for others who are not participating in the drinking.”

The ‘no alcohol on the beach’ rule will be in effect through March 31.