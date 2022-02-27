PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local tourism leaders said Panama City Beach is one of the hottest destinations in the country.

And hotel rooms are filling up fast for March.

News 13 searched for nearby hotels, motels, and condominiums and the rates they are currently going for during the Spring month.

Here are some of the options we found with availability in March:

Cheapest — A room at Cook’s Motel, $91 per night

Cook’s Motel is located on Front Beach Road, and it is about a mile from the beach.

Most Expensive — A condo at Boardwalk Resort, $5,746 per night

Boardwalk Resort is located on the west end of Thomas Drive.

Highest Rated — A condo at Origin, $230 per night

Origin is located on Front Beach Road near Pier Park.

Here are also some options from Airbnb we found with availability in March:

Cheapest — A private room in the Upper Grand Lagoon, $60 per night

The home is located off of Thomas Drive, and it is around two miles from the beach.

Most Expensive — A mansion on the Grand Lagoon, $3,772 per night

The house is located near the Hathaway Bridge.

Highest Rated — A condo at Emerald Beach Resort, $132 per night

Emerald Beach Resort is located on Front Beach Road.