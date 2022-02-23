BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The staff at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) is preparing for the potentially busy Spring Break season.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, leaders spoke about how they plan to ride the wave of 2021’s record-shattering numbers into Spring.

Executive Director Parker McClellan said numbers historically pick up in March.

However, numbers were up 35 percent in the month of January compared to last year. He anticipates the Spring and Summer numbers to be close — if not exceed — last year’s numbers.

“Growing is what we want to continue to do so that we can continue to serve our market with the same efforts that we’ve done in the past: exceeding expectations,” McClellan said. “We’re planning some fun activities in the summer like we did last summer, so we’re doing a lot of different things just to prepare.”

ECP is also looking for more employees to help carry the team to more record-breaking numbers.

Learn more about the current job positions open at the airport.