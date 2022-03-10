PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With many Spring Breakers choosing Panama City Beach as their vacation destination, the beach may be just enough for some of them.

For visitors wanting something a little more, events are being held all across the area throughout the month.

Emerald Coast Cruizin’: March 9-12

For classic car lovers, this one’s for you. Along with live music, the event will feature several classic cars from across the area, along with awards. It will be held at Frank Brown Park from Wednesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 12. Learn more here.

Bird Walk with Audubon: March 12

Guests are invited to go on a free bird watching tour with the Audubon Society of Bay County. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 and will be held at the Conservation Park. Learn more here.

UNwineD: March 18-19

Visit Panama City Beach will host its annual UNwineD festival on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. The event will feature wine, craft beer and food, along with live music. The event will be held at Aaron Bessant Park. Learn more here.

FLLUXE Fest: March 18-19

The FLLUXE art festival is coming back to downtown Panama City for the second year in a row. The event will feature nationally-known chalk artists and live music. The main event will be held at Destination Panama City on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. Learn more here.

March Madness Sweet 16: March 24

Sports fans unite: The Hub 30A is hosting a viewing of the March Madness Sweet 16 basketball tournament on their big screen on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Bay Point Charity Golf Classic: March 25

The Bay Point Charity Golf Classic tournament benefitting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center will be held on Friday, March 25. The event is sponsored by Slim Chickens, and lunch is included. Learn more about the event and how to register.

Man in the Sea 40th Anniversary: March 26

The Man in the Sea Museum is hosting its 40th-anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 26. Guests are invited to check out everything the museum has to offer, along with food and drinks. Learn more here.

Bunco Fundraiser With A Purpose: March 31

Rooms With A Purpose is hosting its annual Bunco Fundraiser With A Purpose event on Thursday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. Play rounds of bunco while supporting a good cause. Rooms With A Purpose is a nonprofit that creates dream bedrooms for children with life-challenging illnesses. Learn more here.