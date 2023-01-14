MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Jesse Zarzuela’s 29 points helped Central Michigan defeat Buffalo 87-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Zarzuela was 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 12 from the line for the Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 21 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 10 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Brian Taylor recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls (8-9, 2-2) were led by Curtis Jones, who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Buffalo also got 16 points, four assists and two steals from Zid Powell. Jonnivius Smith also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Carrington McCaskill scored inside in the closing seconds of regulation to make it 70-all and force overtime, Bass hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and Central Michigan led the rest of the way.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Central Michigan hosts Akron while Buffalo hosts Bowling Green.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.