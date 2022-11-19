ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night.

Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

J’Raan Brooks finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (1-4). Justin DeGraaf added nine points and six rebounds for UCSD. Francis Nwaokorie also recorded eight points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.