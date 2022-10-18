NEW YORK (AP)Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera.

Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning. New York won 5-1 to reach the best-of-seven AL Championship Series, which starts Wednesday night at Houston.

”I want to be a part of it and I’m now no longer going to be able to play on the field to help this team win,” Hicks said, noting his injury requires a six-week recovery. ”I’ve just got to watch from the sidelines.”

Hicks and Cabrera were chasing Steven Kwan’s shallow pop fly near the left-field line when they banged into each other. The ball appeared to glance off the glove of each fielder before falling for a single that put runners at first and second with one out.

Obviously shaken up, Hicks stayed down for a few moments and was checked by an athletic trainer and New York manager Aaron Boone.

Hicks walked around slowly a bit before limping off the field.

”Having a hard time moving around out there,” Boone said in a television interview during the game.

Hicks, batting ninth, was replaced in left by Marwin Gonzalez. Later in the game, Gonzalez was lifted for a pinch-hitter and Cabrera moved to left field, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming off the bench to play shortstop.

Cabrera appeared to be fine and finished the game.

Hicks returned to the starting lineup in Game 4 when Boone benched Kiner-Falefa, saying the shortstop didn’t appear to be playing with his usual confidence. Kiner-Falefa, who went 3 for 11 at plate, had looked shaky on defense.

The move shifted Cabrera from left field to shortstop, opening a spot for Hicks in left again.

