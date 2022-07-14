NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees reacquired utility player Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for a player to be named or cash.

The speedy Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.

Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.

He was selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.

”Excited to get him back in the organization,” manager Aaron Boone said. ”Obviously, the defensive versatility that he brings. His ability on the base paths. You know, not on the roster right now, but could certainly envision him at some point if the need arises playing a role for us, and a significant one. So, excited to get him back with us. He’s been an important part of the team the last few years.”

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports