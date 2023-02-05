FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Jones scored 16 points apiece to help Cal State Fullerton fend off UC Riverside 64-58 on Saturday night.

Wrightsell made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor, but he hit all seven of his free throws for the Titans (13-12, 7-6 Big West Conference). Jones made 5 of 7 shots and 5 of 6 foul shots. Tory San Antonio added 12 points.

The Highlanders (15-9, 8-4) were led by Lachlan Olbrich with 10 points. Jamal Hartwell II added nine points, while Zyon Pullin totaled eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cal State Fullerton is a matchup Sunday with Hawaii on the road. UC Riverside hosts UC Davis on Thursday.

