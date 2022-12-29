EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shamar Wright scored 18 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 64-51 on Thursday.

Wright also contributed five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and four blocks for the Cougars (10-4). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 14 points while going 5 of 14 (2 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt recorded 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Jayvis Harvey led the Golden Eagles (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tyrone Perry added 12 points for Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Sebree also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee Tech visits Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.