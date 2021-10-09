Wrestling competition held for all ages at Bay High School

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Children of all ages gathered Saturday in the Bay High School gymnasium for a wrestling tournament.

The matches were put on by Coastline Wrestling Academy, and there was a special guest in attendance. Jake O’Brien, a former mixed martial arts fighter who fought fighters like Jon Bone Jones and Cain Velazquez, was in attendance to give out pointers after hosting a free clinic Friday.

“Wrestling’s a hard sport,” O’Brien said. “When you’re young you know you get one loss or one bad match kids can give up on it but just stick with it. Wrestling’s a good sport for everyone you know it teaches you a lot of good things about life. It’s hard but if you stick with it you’ll be glad you do. A lot of people grow up and wish they would’ve wrestled so just stick with it.”

Wrestling lasted until 4 pm. when winners of each age and weight class were awarded trophies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss