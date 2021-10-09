Wrestling competition held for all ages at Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Children of all ages gathered Saturday in the Bay High School gymnasium for a wrestling tournament.

The matches were put on by Coastline Wrestling Academy, and there was a special guest in attendance. Jake O’Brien, a former mixed martial arts fighter who fought fighters like Jon Bone Jones and Cain Velazquez, was in attendance to give out pointers after hosting a free clinic Friday.

“Wrestling’s a hard sport,” O’Brien said. “When you’re young you know you get one loss or one bad match kids can give up on it but just stick with it. Wrestling’s a good sport for everyone you know it teaches you a lot of good things about life. It’s hard but if you stick with it you’ll be glad you do. A lot of people grow up and wish they would’ve wrestled so just stick with it.”

Wrestling lasted until 4 pm. when winners of each age and weight class were awarded trophies.