PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Rollie Worster scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, Utah held Washington State to one point over a key stretch of the second half, and the Utes defeated the Cougars 67-65 in overtime on Sunday.

A dunk by TJ Bamba gave WSU a 58-52 lead with 2:56 remaining in regulation. The Cougars had trouble closing it out, getting only one free throw from Justin Powell for a 59-56 lead with 14 seconds remaining. With six seconds left, Utah’s Marco Anthony scored in the paint, drew a foul and converted the free throw to send the game to overtime.

Washington State did not score again until Powell’s 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining in overtime. His 3 drew the Cougars within 65-62 and they tied it at 65 when DJ Rodman made three free throws with 30 seconds left. Worster made two free throws for a 67-65 lead with 25 seconds left then WSU missed a couple of chances at the rim as time ran out.

Anthony had 13 points, Madsen 11, and Lazar Stefanovic 10 for the Utes.

Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State. Bamba scored 14 and Powell, who made just 2 of 12 3-pointers, had 11.

The Cougars opened the second half with a 15-6 run and took a 40-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Bamba with 11:57 remaining in regulation. It was the Cougars’ only 3 make in their first 11 attempts of the second half, unusual because Washington State is seventh in the country and first in the Pac-12 shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Washington State was 4 for 30 from distance.

