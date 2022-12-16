OREM, Utah (AP)Trey Woodbury had 17 points in Utah Valley’s 80-54 victory against Antelope Valley on Friday.

Woodbury also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (8-4). Blaze Nield scored 14 points and added four steals. Justin Harmon was 6 of 14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Pioneers (0-1) were led by Michael Hayes, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Antelope Valley also got eight points and two blocks from LeVontay Ott. In addition, Malachi Coleman finished with seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.