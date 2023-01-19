PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Moses Wood had 26 points in Portland’s 88-83 win over San Diego on Thursday night.

Wood added seven rebounds for the Pilots (10-11, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson added 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had six rebounds and eight assists. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Toreros (9-12, 2-5) were led in scoring by Marcellus Earlington, who finished with 32 points and two steals. San Diego also got 20 points, four assists and two steals from Seikou Sisoho Jawara. Eric Williams Jr. also put up 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Wood’s 18-point second half helped Portland close out the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Pepperdine next, Portland on Saturday at home and San Diego on the road on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.