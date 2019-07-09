Women’s soccer league starts in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – You may have just watched Team USA win their fourth Women’s World Cup and the soccer bug may have bitten you.

The Panama City Women’s Soccer League is hoping to help with that. They are partnering with Bay United Soccer this season to bring the game to women in the area.

The league is open to women in Walton and Bay counties. They will play games Monday night at the new Panama City Beach sports complex.

The women used to play indoor soccer at Fusion Fitness Center before Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just a recreational league for women to get together who love soccer who maybe have played in high school or maybe in college or people who want to learn about soccer,” founder of the league Alexandria Eberhart said. “It’s just a way for women to get together and have comradery and get exercise.”

To sign up, go to pcwsoccer.com or bayunitedsoccer.org. The league starts on August 5.