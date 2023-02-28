Jurgen Klopp is looking for his Liverpool team to make home advantage count against Wolves to ensure they get revenge for the 3-0 thrashing they received at Molineux in early February.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their three league outings since that dismal result, and welcome the Midlands side to Anfield on Wednesday aiming to boost their bid for European football next season.

Klopp wants his team to learn the lessons from that 3-0 defeat and utilise the home support they will receive, telling reporters: “We have important information from that game we need to use.

“(It was) not a cool day. The main difference is we will play at Anfield and we have to make that count. We want to put it right.”

Wolves have won just one of their three matches since the Liverpool victory and remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui is expecting a tricky outing on Wednesday and warned his team they will have to be at their best to come away with anything.

“This is going to demand from us our best,” the former Sevilla boss said. “To be able to compete with Liverpool at Anfield you have to be very close to perfection.

“We are going to be playing against one of the best teams in the world, with fantastic players and a fantastic coach.”

After a tough first half of the season, Klopp is confident Liverpool can finish it strongly, adding: “I really think we are ready. If there’s a club who can do it, it is us.

“We have a future together, a bigger picture. We will strike back.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international has scored in his last two home Premier League games against Wolves and is just two goals away from equalling Robbie Fowler (128) as the Reds’ highest scorer in the competition. Can he haunt Wolves’ backline again on Wednesday?

Wolves – Pablo Sarabia

Since making his debut following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, the midfielder has created more chances (seven), had more shots on target (three) and played more passes into the box (29) than any other Wolves player. He scored his first goal for the club against Fulham last time out and will be looking to net again at Anfield.

MATCH PREDICTION – LIVERPOOL WIN

Wolves’ 3-0 win in the reverse fixture ended an 11-match losing run against Liverpool in the Premier League, and they could complete the league double over the Reds for the first time since the 1950-51 campaign.

But Liverpool have an excellent record at Anfield against Wednesday’s opponents, winning 18 of their last 20 league meetings there, and have kept three consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season heading into this one.

They have failed to score in four of their last six Premier League outings, but they will likely be too strong for Wolves here and should deepen the relegation fears of Lopetegui’s men.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Liverpool – 61.3 per cent

Wolves – 14.8 per cent

Draw – 23.9 per cent