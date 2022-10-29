Wolves defender Max Kilman retains confidence in the team’s abilities to change their fortunes, after a dismal start to the season left them in the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

Interim coach Steve Davis oversaw a chastening 4-0 defeat to Leicester City last time out, a result which prompted the Molineux crowd to make their thoughts about the club’s failings known.

Despite only Nottingham Forest sitting below managerless Wolves in the Premier League table, Kilman believes things will improve.

“It’s been difficult, but it’s also a learning curve. Things like this will never last forever and we will get out of this situation. It will get better, and we need to stay focused,” Kilman said.

“It’s only early in the season. We’ve had some good performances this season and we’ve played really well, even when results have not come our way.

“There’s no need for us to not look forward, because there’s a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the team to turn it around and we will get better.”

While Wolves have taken just nine points from their first 11 games of the campaign, Brentford are within touching distance of the top half, five points better off than their visitors.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said his team’s ability to compete in the top flight was an enormous source of pride as he discussed the rigours of management ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I am very privileged to experience what I am experiencing now,” Frank said.

“Do I have a more happy life than if I was a coach in Denmark or the under-17 national team coach? No. It’s different.

“I have that ambition in me to be the best version of myself, [so] it is very satisfying we have achieved something together and are in the Premier League. It’s very difficult. It is 24/7.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Ivan Toney

Toney has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games, accounting for 75 per cent of Brentford’s total in these matches (six of eight). Overall, Toney has scored 30 per cent of the Bees’ Premier League goals, the highest percentage of any player for any team in the competition.

Wolves – Diego Costa

Wolves have now gone 15 Premier League games without scoring more than once, netting just five goals in their 12 games this season. With Costa building up fitness following his arrival at Molineux, can he provide an end to their attacking woes?

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The away team won both of the Premier League meetings between Brentford and Wolves last season, a 2-0 win at Molineux for the Bees and 2-1 win for Wolves at the Gtech Community Stadium.

– Brentford have lost four of their last six league meetings with Wolves (W1 D1), with two of those defeats coming on home soil in March 2017 and January 2022.

– Wolves have lost each of their last four Premier League games in London, last losing more consecutively in the capital between September 2010 and November 2011 (a run of six).

– Wolves remain winless in their last 10 away league games (D2 L8), losing each of their last three. They last went longer without an away Premier League victory between April-December 2010 (a run of 11), while the last time they lost more games consecutively on the road in the top-flight was between September-December 2011 (six).

– Since the start of last season, only Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion (six each) have played out more goalless draws in the Premier League than Brentford (five), with the Bees drawing 0-0 with Chelsea in their last home game.