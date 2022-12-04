WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Paxson Wojcik scored 19 points as Brown beat Hartford 65-51 on Sunday.

Wojcik added six assists for the Bears (5-4). Kalu Anya added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Kino Lilly Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Briggs McClain led the Hawks (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jared Kimbrough added 11 points and three steals for Hartford. Kurtis Henderson also put up 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.