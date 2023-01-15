JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jake Wojcik scored 17 points as Fairfield beat Saint Peter’s 56-52 on Sunday.

Wojcik also had five rebounds for the Stags (7-10, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Allan Jeanne-Rose was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isiah Dasher led the Peacocks (7-11, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Saint Peter’s also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Jayden Saddler.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Fairfield hosts Canisius while Saint Peter’s visits Marist.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.