MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Austin Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 35-17 on Saturday for the program’s 600th victory.

WKU led 14-10 at halftime. Reed found Joshua Simon with a short touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to take a 28-10 lead late in the third quarter. It moved Simon into a tie for second pace for most TDs by a tight end in program history with 12.

Early in the fourth, Darius Thomas made a leaping interception on a screen pass and raced 42 yards for a touchdown.

Reed was 32-of-49 passing for 278 yards with an interception, and he carried 12 times for 39 yards. Malachi Corley caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and Kye Robichaux had a rushing touchdown for Western Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA).

Chase Cunningham completed 32 of 51 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Middle Tennessee (3-4, 0-3).

