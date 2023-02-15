WASHINGTON (AP)Brent Burns scored his 11th goal of the season, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the depleted Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Burns had one of three Hurricanes goals scored thanks to a point shot from a defenseman. The 2017 Norris Trophy winner scored through traffic, Calvin de Haan’s shot went in off Paul Stastny, and Brady Skjei’s shot was redirected in by Stefan Noesen on the power play.

The Hurricanes have won 10 of their past 12 to pad their lead atop the Metropolitan Division.

Joe Snively, only in the lineup because of the absences of Ovechkin and forward Aliaksei Protas – who’s out to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s first child – had a goal and a primary assist. The Northern Virginia native set up T.J. Oshie with a perfect pass in front and later picked a corner on Andersen to score his first goal since Feb. 17, 2022.

BRUINS 3, STARS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) – David Pastrnak scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime, and Boston rallied over Dallas in a matchup of the top team in each conference.

Taylor Hall opened the scoring for Boston, and Pavel Zacha scored the tying goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Bruins. It was Jim Montgomery’s first game as a head coach in Dallas since the Stars fired him in 2019 for what he later admitted was a drinking problem. Linus Ullmark stopped 29.

Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars. Joe Pavelski had two assists for Dallas and Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Pastrnak, who assisted on Zacha’s tying goal, scored his team-leading 39th with the teams playing 4-on-4 in overtime because play never stopped after Brad Marchand’s interference penalty ended 2 1/2 minutes into the extra period.

DEVILS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ryan Graves scored off a feed from Michael McLeod in front of the net with 1.4 seconds left, and New Jersey beat Columbus for its fourth win in five games.

Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper Bratt had the other goals for the Devils, and Graves also had an assist. Vitek Vanecek stopped 31 shots for New Jersey, which remains three points behind first-place Carolina and moved five ahead of the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

Adam Boqvist had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost five of six, including three straight at home, and continues to sit last in the NHL. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, AVALANCHE 3, SO

DENVER (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout and Tampa Bay rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat a banged-up Colorado team.

The first to go, Stamkos sent a shot past Alexandar Georgiev to set the tone for the shootout. Andrei Vasilevskiy took it from there.

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Vladislav Namestnikov had goals for a Tampa Bay team that trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Vasilevskiy finished with 43 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin had goals for the Avalanche. It was Malgin’s first goal in a Colorado uniform after being acquired in a deal with Toronto on Dec. 19. Georgiev stopped 32 shots.

JETS 3, KRAKEN 2, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give Winnipeg a come-from-behind victory.

The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn’t played in the shot contest. They’re now 8-1 past regulation.

Blake Wheeler and Dubois scored for the Jets, who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.

John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots.

PENGUINS 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Casey DeSmith made 38 saves and Pittsburgh beat San Jose.

The Penguins’ top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Rickard Rakell each had three points. Crosby had three assists, giving him 41 this season.

Guentzel scored twice, including an empty-netter. Rakell had the first Pittsburgh goal.

Timo Meier scored his 31st goal late in the third period for the Sharks. Aaron Dell made 24 saves.

SENATORS 3, ISLANDERS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) – Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson each scored in the shootout and Ottawa won its sixth game in seven outings.

Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk each recorded a goal and an assist in regulation. Kevin Mandolese finished with 46 saves in his NHL debut.

Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and the New York Islanders fell for the third consecutive game.

BLUES 6, PANTHERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves to lead St. Louis over Florida.

Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev and Nick Leddy also scored for the Blues, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak.

Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida, which had won four of five.

Schenn converted on a wrist shot from inside the circle 25 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0.

O’Reilly and Kyrou scored 20 seconds apart in the third. Spencer Knight made 22 saves for Florida.

CANADIENS 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

MONTREAL (AP) – The Montreal Canadiens scored three goals in the third period to win its third straight.

Joel Armia scored one goal and added an assist, while Jonathan Drouin collected three assists. Justin Barron, David Savard and Christian Dvorak also scored.

Jake Allen made 22 saves to bank his first shutout of the season.

Jaxson Stauber made 27 saves as Chicago started a four-game Canadian road trip with back-to-back losses. After three straight wins to start his NHL career, the Canadiens handed the 23-year-old his first loss.

