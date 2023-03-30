MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the hire Thursday. Hastings replaces Tony Granato, who was fired after going 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin.

Hastings posted a 299-109-25 record at Minnesota State that included consecutive Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022. Minnesota State lost 5-1 to Denver in the 2022 NCAA championship game.

“Wisconsin is one of college hockey’s great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity,” Hastings said in a statement released by the university. “I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it – great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can’t wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice.”

Hastings’ teams have produced winning records in each of his 25 seasons as a head coach.

Hastings was coach and general manager for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers from 1994-2008 before coming to Minnesota State. He owned a 529-210-56 record with the Lancers.

Wisconsin has posted a losing record each of the last two seasons, including a 13-23 mark this year. The Badgers finished below .500 in five of Granato’s seven seasons and last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Hastings has won the Spencer Penrose Award as the NCAA coach of the year on three different occasions.

—

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25