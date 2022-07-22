EDMONTON – Dalton Schoen’s 81-yard touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remained perfect on theseason, defeating the Edmonton Elks 24-10 on Friday.

Winnipeg improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1960 when it won its first 10 games.

Edmonton (2-5) remains winless at home this season and hasn’t won at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019.

The Blue Bombers took advantage of an early Elks error to start the scoring four minutes in. Shortly after Winnipeg’s Deatrick Nichols picked off a tipped Taylor Cornelius pass, Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros found Rasheed Bailey for a 26-yard TD.

Edmonton responded with a 52-yard Sergio Castillo field goal. Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio then countered with a 20-yard boot.

The Elks started the second with a 44-yard Castillo field goal.

Collaros closed out the first half with the long TD strike to a wide-open Schoen, who shook off a tackle before scoring.

Castillo missed from 27 yards out midway through the third, the single cutting Winnipeg’s lead to 17-10 heading into the fourth.

Winnipeg put the game away with three minutes to play on Dru Brown’s one-yard touchdown run.

Winnipeg is in Calgary to face the Stampeders next Saturday while Edmonton will be on a bye week.

Notes: Winnipeg was without league-leading receiver Greg Ellingson and all-star defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, both absent due to hip injuries. The Elks are also suffering from a bevy of key injuries, playing without the likes of defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, running back James Wilder, Jr., receiver Derel Walker and quarterbacks Kai Locksley and Tre Ford. Commonwealth Stadium will next be used Tuesday when Pope Francis conducts mass as part of his tour of healing and reconciliation in regards to Canada’s residential school system for Indigenous people.