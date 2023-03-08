FRISCO, Texas (AP)Keaston Willis scored 23 points and Quandre Bullock added eight in the overtime as Louisiana Tech knocked off Florida International 81-76 on Wednesday night in the Conference USA Tournamentfalse Championship

Willis also added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-17). Isaiah Crawford scored 22 points and added seven rebounds. Dravon Mangum shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Denver Jones led the Panthers (14-18) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Arturo Dean added 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Florida International. John Williams Jr. also recorded 12 points and two steals.

Louisiana Tech was outscored by 12 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 69-69. Bullock finished 3 of 3 from the field on the way to their eight points in the overtime.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.