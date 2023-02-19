DALLAS (AP)Samuell Williamson’s 20 points helped SMU defeat East Carolina 86-70 on Sunday.

Williamson also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie added 18 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Zhuric Phelps was 5-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points, 10 assists five rebounds and three steals.

RJ Felton finished with 27 points and two blocks for the Pirates (13-13, 4-9). Jaden Walker added 18 points, 10 assists and four steals for East Carolina. In addition, Ezra Ausar finished with 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

SMU took the lead with 13:58 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-28 at halftime, with Williamson racking up 10 points. SMU outscored East Carolina in the second half by nine points, with Phelps scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

SMU’s next game is Saturday against South Florida on the road, while East Carolina visits Tulsa on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.