FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)DeAndre Williams’ 35 points led Memphis over UCF 81-76 on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Williams added 13 rebounds for the Tigers (23-8). Kendric Davis added 33 points while shooting 10 for 16 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and three blocks. Chandler Lawson finished 1 of 4 from the field to finish with four points, while adding six rebounds.

CJ Kelly led the Knights (17-13) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and seven rebounds. Darius Johnson added 15 points and four assists for UCF. Michael Durr also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Davis’ 21-point second half helped Memphis finish off the five-point victory.

