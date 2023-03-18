DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Brice Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Charlotte’s 65-56 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night in the CBI Tournament.

Lu’Cye Patterson scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the 49ers (19-14). Aly Khalifa shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (18-16).

Charlotte will play Stetson or Milwaukee in the quarterfinals on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.