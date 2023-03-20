DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Brice Williams scored 25 points and Charlotte beat Milwaukee 76-65 on Monday night in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.

Williams had five rebounds and three blocks for the 49ers (20-14). Jackson Threadgill scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Lu’Cye Patterson was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (22-12) were led in scoring by BJ Freeman, who finished with 15 points. Milwaukee also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Markeith Browning II. Justin Thomas also put up nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.