NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Dericko Williams scored 11 points as Old Dominion beat William & Mary 72-62 on Wednesday night.

Williams added five rebounds and five blocks for the Monarchs (6-4). Faizon Fields scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins was 3 of 11 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven assists. Ben Wight added 11 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. In addition, Noah Collier finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

