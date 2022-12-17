CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins’ 17 points helped Longwood defeat Citadel 75-70 on Saturday.

Wilkins had nine rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (7-5). DeShaun Wade scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Jesper Granlund recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Austin Ash finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6). Stephen Clark added 12 points, five assists and two blocks for Citadel. Jackson Price also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.