GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Craig Porter Jr. had 20 points in Wichita State’s 85-72 win against East Carolina on Sunday.

Porter had eight rebounds for the Shockers (11-10, 4-5 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jaykwon Walton was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

RJ Felton led the way for the Pirates (11-11, 2-7) with 22 points and two steals. Benjamin Bayela added 18 points and two steals for East Carolina. In addition, Quentin Diboundje finished with 12 points.

Wichita State took the lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 49-28 at halftime, with Rojas racking up 14 points. Wichita State was outscored by East Carolina in the second half by eight points, with Porter scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

