MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Brandon Whitney had 20 points and Montana beat Idaho 68-53 on Monday night.

Whitney finished 9 of 14 from the field for the Grizzlies (16-13, 10-7 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan added 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Aanen Moody was 6 of 16 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Divant’e Moffitt finished with 21 points for the Vandals (10-21, 4-14). Isaac Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.