WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Trazarien White had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 52-49 win over Monmouth on Thursday night.

White was 5 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Seahawks (17-6, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Nick Farrar went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Klemen Vuga led the way for the Hawks (1-20, 0-8) with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jack Collins added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had eight points. The loss is the 12th in a row for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.