SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Josh White pitched seven scoreless innings and Dylan Beavers hit an inside-the-park home run to help California beat UCLA 4-1 on Wednesday night – and into Thursday morning – in the first round of the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament and win its seventh consecutive game.

No. 6 seed Cal (29-25) plays second-seeded Oregon State on Thursday in the winner’s bracket of the Pac-12 Division 2 double-elimination tournament to play Division 1 winner in the conference title game.

White – who made his first start since April 1 and pitched for the first time since working one inning of relief against New Mexico on May 15 – scattered seven hits, four walks and hit a batter while striking out eight.

No. 3 seed UCLA (35-21) plays seventh-seeded Washington in a loser-out game Thursday.

With two out in the top of the third, Beavers belted a ball off the wall in center field, which was misplayed, and raced around the bases to score standing up, Rodney Green Jr. added a solo shot to make it 2-0 in the fourth and Cal led the rest of the way.

Nathan Martorella and Beavers led off the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles and, after Hance Smith popped out to third base, Martorella scored off a single to right field by Caleb Lomavita. Beavers later scored on a sacrifice fly by Keshawn Ogans to give the Golden Bears a 4-0 lead.

Darius Perry flied out to right field in the eighth inning, driving in Kyle Karros who tagged up from third base to scored UCLA’s only run.

The game started at 10:18 p.m. Pacific time and didn’t end until nearly 1:30 a.m..

—

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25