PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka fell to Pace 1-0 on Saturday. Wewahitchka (15-5) only managed one hit against Pace ace Jayden Heavener.

“She was a good pitcher she was definitely the fastest we’ve seen this season,” Wewa Senior Kylie Parker said. “I don’t know we were in our head and we watch her on Twitter, we got scared, we saw all of her best pitches, her videos that she post to make her look good. And we got scared and in our heads and just tried to slam the ball when we can’t do that.”

Wewa takes on Arnold on Tuesday.