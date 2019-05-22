Sports

Wewahitchka falls in state semifinals game to Trenton

Tigers shut out Gators 4-0

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:43 PM EDT

VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Wewahitchka softball team is heading home. They fell to the Trenton Tigers in the state semifinals game Tuesday. 

The Tigers shut out the Gators 4-0. 

Wewahitchka ends the season with a 20-7 record and an amazing post-season run. 

