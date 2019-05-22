Wewahitchka falls in state semifinals game to Trenton
Tigers shut out Gators 4-0
VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Wewahitchka softball team is heading home. They fell to the Trenton Tigers in the state semifinals game Tuesday.
The Tigers shut out the Gators 4-0.
Wewahitchka ends the season with a 20-7 record and an amazing post-season run.
