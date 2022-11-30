MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner had 23 points in Western Illinois’ 86-78 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday night.

Massner also contributed seven assists for the Leathernecks (3-4). Vuk Stevanic shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Jesiah West was 7-of-9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacob Polakovich led the way for the Screaming Eagles (3-4) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Southern Indiana also got 17 points and three steals from Tyler Henry. Trevor Lakes also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.