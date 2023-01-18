CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points as Western Carolina beat Wofford 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Woolbright added seven rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (11-9, 4-3 Southern Conference). Tre Jackson shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tyzhaun Claude shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Terriers (11-9, 3-4) were led by Corey Tripp, who recorded 19 points. Jackson Sivills added 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Messiah Jones also had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.