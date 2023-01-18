CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points as Western Carolina beat Wofford 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Woolbright added seven rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (11-9, 4-3 Southern Conference). Tre Jackson shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Tyzhaun Claude shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Terriers (11-9, 3-4) were led by Corey Tripp, who recorded 19 points. Jackson Sivills added 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Messiah Jones also had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

