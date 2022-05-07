David Moyes says West Ham must put their Europa League exit behind them, insisting the Irons have plenty to play for in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Norwich City.

The Hammers were beaten 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s semi-final second leg, but sit seventh in the league, six points behind Manchester United with a game in hand.

Moyes says a return to European football is motivating the Hammers ahead of their clash with the Canaries.

“We play Thursday and Sunday, so we have to quickly turn ourselves back around and get ready for the game,” he said.

“We’re in a good league position and we want to stay there. We want to be in Europe next year again if we can be, so we have to win some games.

“It won’t be easy, but we’ll do everything we possibly can to make it the best we can. We’re in a good league position and we know that we could still finish sixth, and we want to be in a European spot, so we’ll keep pushing hard for that.”

Norwich, meanwhile, saw their sixth Premier League relegation confirmed after they lost 2-0 at Aston Villa last time out, but manager Dean Smith says his team will do everything they can to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

“The approach is still to try to win games. That has to be the approach,” he said. “There’s a lot to play for. We don’t want to finish bottom and there’s still a possibility of finishing above Watford.

“With that comes the positivity but also an awful lot of [prize] money, which is important to the football club as well, to try to get some momentum going into the following season.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Norwich City – Kieran Dowell

Having forced his way into the Canaries’ team in recent weeks, Dowell will be looking to impress and scored in their recent 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

West Ham – Michail Antonio

The Hammers striker has scored four goals in his last five league games against Norwich, so a trip to Carrow Road could be the perfect opportunity to end his 14-match Premier League goal draught.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Norwich have lost their last three Premier League games against West Ham, scoring none and conceding eight goals. They had only lost three of their previous 17 league meetings with the Hammers (W6 D8).

– Since a 2-1 loss at Leicester in April 2015, West Ham are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against sides bottom of the table (W10 D4), winning each of the last seven in a row.

– This is the fourth time Norwich have been relegated before the final day of the Premier League season, also suffering this fate in 2019-20, 2015-16 and 1994-95. They’re winless in all five Premier League games they’ve played after suffering relegation within a campaign (D1 L4).

– Norwich are looking to become the 23rd different team to register 100 Premier League wins. This will be their 389th game in the competition overall, with only West Bromwich Albion reaching the 100 in more games, as it stands (396).

– Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other West Ham player this season (10 goals, 8 assists). However, 12 of his 18 goal involvements have come at the London Stadium (8 goals, 4 assists).