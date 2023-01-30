DERBY, England (AP)West Ham set up a fifth-round match at Manchester United in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Derby 2-0 on Monday.

Jarrod Bowen scored one goal and set up the other for Michail Antonio in a comfortable win for the English Premier League team at Pride Park.

West Ham avoided becoming the 12th top-flight club to exit the competition before the last 16.

Man United and West Ham met at Old Trafford in the fifth round two years ago, with United advancing with a 1-0 win.

Bowen said he found out West Ham’s next opponent was United only after he was substituted midway through the second half.

”I asked Dec (teammate Declan Rice) and he said, `We’ve got United away,”’ Bowen said.

”It’s never easy but if we want to be successful in this competition, we have to beat top teams. It will be a tough game – they are a top, top team – but we’ve been there plenty of times before.”

West Ham has won three of its last four games – two of those victories coming in the FA Cup – to ease some of the pressure on manager David Moyes.

Bowen, who scored twice in a league win over Everton in West Ham’s last match, put the visitors ahead with a close-range volley after the ball was helped on by Tomas Soucek.

Antonio had the simple task of heading home into an unguarded net in the 50th minute after Bowen’s cross from the right deflected into the striker’s path.

—

