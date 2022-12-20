AMHERST, Mass. (AP)T.J. Weeks had 19 points in UMass’ 68-57 victory over Dartmouth on Tuesday night.

Weeks had five rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (9-3). Matt Cross scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Dyondre Dominguez shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jaren Johnson led the Big Green (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Robert McRae III added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for Dartmouth. Jayden Williams also had eight points.

Cross scored 12 points in the first half and UMass went into the break trailing 35-28. UMass outscored Dartmouth by 18 points in the second half. Dominguez led the way with 14 second-half points.

