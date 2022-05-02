MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP)Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit.

The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.

Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) – Kelsie Whitmore played left field and batted ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday, becoming the first woman to start a game in the Atlantic League and one of the first to do so in a league connected to Major League Baseball.

The 23-year-old Whitmore cracked manager Edgardo Alfonzo’s lineup for the FerryHawks’ game at the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Whitmore, a right-handed hitter, struck out in her first at-bat. She was hit by a pitch in the second – she hustled toward first base after being struck in the arm by a breaking pitch – and flied out to right in her third time up.

NHL

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process.

General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.

Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement.

The Red Wings went 204-261-72 with Blashill at the helm. That .447 points percentage is second-worst in the league since then, not counting the expansion Seattle Kraken that debuted this season.

GOLF

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) – Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open.

Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines.

Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Kitayama birdied the final hole from a back bunker for a 68. They tied for second.

Staked to a two-shot lead going into the final round, he never trailed.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) – Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.

Three strokes behind Hannah Green entering the round, Alex closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 274 at hilly and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club.

The top-ranked Ko also shot a 66.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) – Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker and Brandt Jobe each shot 70 and tied for second, four shots behind. Alker finished at 18-under 198.

GIRONA, Spain (AP) – Adri Arnaus of Spain captured his first European tour title when he made up a seven-shot deficit with a 7-under 65 and won the Catalyunya Championship in a playoff with a par on the sixth extra hole.

Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, caught overnight leader Oliver Bekker, who closed with a 72.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Harrison Endycott of Australia closed with an even-par 70 and won his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a five-shot victory over Ben Taylor in the Huntsville Championship.

Endycott seized control of the tournament with a 64 in the third round and was never seriously challenged Sunday.

AUTO RACING

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) – Pato O’Ward made a conscious decision to stop worrying about his IndyCar contract and Formula One aspirations and focus on his current job.

The effort first earned him a pending contract extension, and on Sunday, O’Ward picked up his first win of the IndyCar season.

The popular Mexican used a strong outside pass of pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay after both pitted for fresh tires to take the lead then drive away for the victory at Barber Motorsports Park. It is the third win of O’Ward’s career and broke a Team Penske stranglehold on the IndyCar results.

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Josh Berry led a dominant outing for JR Motorsports and won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

Berry had tears in his eyes and hoisted his daughter in the air after he took the checkered flag in the No. 8 Chevrolet for his third career Xfinity win in 39 starts. Berry finished second in last year’s Dover race.

JR Motorsports put four drivers in the top five on the one-mile concrete track. Justin Allgaier was second, Noah Gragson was fourth and 18-year-old Sam Mayer was fifth. Ty Gibbs interrupted the JR Motorsports run with a third-place finish. Allgaier has nine consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including two wins. He led a race-high 67 laps.

TENNIS

MADRID (AP) – Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.

”I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues … it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement Saturday after 50 years in college basketball.

She finished with 1,055 wins – fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches. Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.

The 74-year-old coach had been on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns. She signed a five-year extension before going on leave last April. Her retirement will become effective on Sept. 1, and she agreed to an $872,988 retirement buyout. Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.

BOXING

NEW YORK (AP) – Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision Saturday night.

Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds – one shorter than men’s.

After the fighters traded punches during a slugfest of a 10th and final round, Taylor (21-0) emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of the judges’ cards, while Serrano (42-2-1) won 96-94 on the other.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports