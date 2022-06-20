GOLF

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning his first major on the same course where he took the U.S. Amateur title nine years earlier.

Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under 68 at The Country Club to finish the tournament at 6-under 274 and beat Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one.

Leading by one shot, Fitzpatrick hooked his drive on No. 18 into a bunker to the left of the fairway. But he hit the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet for par. Zalatoris had a 14-foot birdie putt to tie, but missed it by a fraction.

Fitzpatrick became the first Englishman to win the U.S. Open since Justin Rose at Merion in 2013, the same year Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club. He also joins Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win the U.S. Open and Amateur on the same course. Nicklaus won at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972.

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) – After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.

Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. Maguire finished with a 65.

Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 and dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

Kupcho won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, following her major victory in early April at Mission Hills in the California desert.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) – Come Monday, there is going to be a little more room in big league bullpens, from Seattle to Tampa Bay, and plenty of places in between.

Major League Baseball is moving forward with its oft-delayed plan for a 13-pitcher limit on active rosters. The move could affect the game in a variety of ways, from more position players taking the mound to a few more trips to the minors for pitchers with options.

The 13-pitcher limit originally was announced by MLB before the 2020 season, one of several changes that included expanding active rosters by one to 26 and requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning. But the limit has been pushed back repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB and the union said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2, then on April 16 announced the date had been pushed back to May 30. They said last month that the change would go into effect June 20, and MLB sent out a reminder last week.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dodgers star Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list with a cracked right rib.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Betts’ diagnosis after Saturday’s 7-1 victory over Cleveland. The 2018 AL MVP is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL.

The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run.

Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the past two days.

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won’t become the new coach of the Hornets.

Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wouldn’t discuss it until the Hornets announced Atkinson’s hiring.

The move comes more than a week after Atkinson had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, one of the people said.

– By AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley.

NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey.

The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a ”lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately.

Backstrom missed the first two months of this past regular season rehabbing the hip and also needed constant treatment to play. He knew he couldn’t go into next season without doing something to solve the problem.

BOXING

LONDON (AP) – The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20.

Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA, WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter in London in September.

Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019 to reclaim the same belts.

The announcement of the rematch was made on Sunday.

SWIMMING

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday.

FINA members widely adopted a new ”gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an ”open competition category.”

James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press, confirmed there are currently no transgender women competing in elite levels of swimming.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health just lowered its recommended minimum age for starting gender transition hormone treatment to 14 and some surgeries to 15 or 17.

AUTO RACING

MONTREAL (AP) – Max Verstappen maintained his hold on the Formula One championship fight by holding off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz Jr. to earn his sixth win of the season in a fairly easy Sunday drive in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen won from the pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to extend his lead in the standings to 46 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who retired early with a gearbox issue.

The Dutchman had no trouble clearing Fernando Alonso, who earned his first front-row start in a decade then joked he’d attack Verstappen in the first turn to steal the victory.

Sainz cleared Fernando Alonso, who earned his first front-row start in a decade, for second on Lap 2. But Verstappen had already built a lead of 2.4 seconds. Sainz was able to close the gap over the final 10 laps and pressured the reigning F1 champion but faded on the last lap and finished .993 seconds behind in his Ferrari.

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she’s decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The four-time major champion and former No. 1-ranked player posted a photo of herself on a grass court and wrote on Twitter: ”my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”

Osaka has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. After that defeat, Osaka said she was leaning toward missing Wimbledon because the professional tennis tours aren’t ranking points awarded – a response to the All England Club’s decision to bar all players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

LONDON (AP) – A women’s doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia.

Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is currently 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website – and in Wimbledon’s entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.

HALLE, Germany (AP) – Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running.

The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.

He’s one of just seven men’s players in the Open era to win all of their first five singles finals, the ATP Tour said, and moves up to 10th in the world rankings.

TRACK AND FIELD

PARIS (AP) – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. She also beat Jamaican countrywoman and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s meet record of 10.72, set last year.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain triumphed in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in a world-leading and personal best time of 8:56.55.

Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh also set a world-leading mark for 2022 in the women’s high jump at 2.01 meters as she led a 1-2-3 for Ukraine with Iryna Gerashchenko and Yuliya Levchenko.

