MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Dillon Jones had 21 points in Weber State’s 73-65 win against Idaho on Thursday night.

Jones also contributed 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. was 7 of 12 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 17 points. KJ Cunningham recorded 12 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.

Trey Smith led the way for the Vandals (8-14, 2-7) with 17 points. Idaho also got 13 points and seven assists from Divant’e Moffitt. Isaac Jones also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.