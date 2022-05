PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The second leg of the pro Watercross tour was held in Panama City Beach behind Sharky’s on Saturday.

It’s the third year Sharky’s hosts one of the six stops on tour before the National Championships.

Watercrossers from around the world competed in the event.

“I love being in the surf, I love being in Panama City,” Racer Brian Baldwin said. “You know I’m like a fish in the water here in this big nasty surf. It’s my favorite and I’m pumped to be here.”