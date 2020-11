Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) after catching a pass for a 33-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NASHVILLE, TN, (WMBB) — The football game between the Florida Gators and Vanderbuilt Commodores will take place at Vanderbuilt Stadium Saturday.

The game will air on ABC at 11 a.m. central time.

This will be the 54th time the two teams have played each other with the Gators winning six in a row dating back to 2013.