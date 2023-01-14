WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Jaykwon Walton’s 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night.

Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sam Griffin led the way for the Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5) with 25 points. Brandon Betson added 10 points for Tulsa. In addition, Anthony Pritchard had nine points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s sixth straight.

Porter scored seven points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 41-27. Wichita State trailed by 11 points in the second half but went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 50-46 with 12:35 left in the half before finishing off the victory

NEXT UP

Up next for Wichita State is a matchup Thursday with Memphis on the road. Tulsa hosts SMU on Wednesday.

—

