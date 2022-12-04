BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jordan Walker’s 30 points led UAB over South Alabama 76-68 on Sunday.

Walker added eight assists and three steals for the Blazers (7-1). KJ Buffen scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight win.

The Jaguars (3-6) were led by Greg Parham, who posted 30 points. Isaiah Moore added 19 points for South Alabama. In addition, Owen White finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.